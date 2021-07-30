AKEL GS S.Stefanou: A strong AKEL strengthens the prospect and hope for the country and people

30 July 2021, ‘Haravgi’ newspaper

The urgent need for AKEL to get back in the front line of struggle again and play a leading role in developments in the country and society, as it has done throughout its long course was stressed by the Party’s General Secretary, Stefanos Stefanou, speaking at a mass open meeting in Limassol last night.

“I am here and you are here, because we are united by a common concern, first and foremost about the very future of our country, which is inextricably linked to the future of our Party,” said Stefanos Stefanou, underlining that only a strong AKEL, with almost a century of life-long struggles and service to the country and the people, working people and the people of labour and toil who are seeking a bright future and light in the darkness, can ensure a promising perspective and represent a strong hope for the country and the people.

“And this is precisely what we are all called upon to do so in the coming years, especially with the presence in recent years of a right-wing government in power, which is making sure that every day it devalues people and society and is killing the dreams of young people in particular,” the General Secretary of AKEL noted, pointing out that “in order to achieve this, we need first of all discuss and look at with sincerity what has been holding us back in recent years and ultimately weakened the powerful position and strong role that the party had won with its struggles in Cypriot society”.

At the recent Party Congress, Stefanos Stefanou said, “we boldly discussed issues that proved to be a stumbling block to addressing problems before a society with many problems, a society angry about many things that are going on in the country, about many things that the government decides and does in the country and as a result the people are suffering”, stressing that “the problems that exist create the need to look again at our organizational structure, not to dismantle and flatten what we have, but next to what we do have to bring new elements in our work.”

Pointing out that society cannot be wronged for the lack of trust, Stefanos Stefanou indicated that “we should put this this approach in front of us to meet the need and be able to embrace the large section of society that has a progressive and left agenda, that has sensitivities and wants a better society, a better government”.

AKEL, he suggested, must again represent the main means and principal force to make these things happen, stressing that “to do this we need to rethink our organisational structures”.