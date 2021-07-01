Akanthou went to town in the KOPA League this season by adding the KOPA League Challenge Cup to the Second division league and cup double they had already won by beating Olympia in the Challenge Cup final on Wednesday night at Haringey Stadium.

Akanthou started well and within minutes they had a goal disallowed the game then turned Olympia’s way and after 15 minutes Peter Antoniades scored a great headed goal from an Elias cross. Then on the half hour George Yianni scored a phenomenal goal with a 40 yard shot that went straight into the top corner of the goal to give Olympia a 2-0 lead.

Then in the last 15 minutes of the first half Akanthou were awarded a penalty which Inarhu Martin converted and a minute later Harrison Georgiou came close when he shot wide.

Then a cross from Brandon found Panny Boxer who scored just inside the penalty box to co into the break 2-2.

The second half was goalless and as a result the game went into extra time and when it looked that they may be going into penalties Akanthou got a free kick which Inhar Martin took and hit Olympia’s defensive wall which bounced back into the path of Harrison Georgiou whose shot from 35 yards went screaming into the back of the net to give Akanthou their third trophy of the season.

The presentation of the Cup was made by Sotiris and Tony on behalf of the league sponsor Winchmore Brickworks.