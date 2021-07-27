AEK Youth FC was delighted to host their end of season presentation on Sunday, the 25 July 2021, hosted at Heron Hall Academy. It was an emotional event with the two U18 teams ending their youth football experience and going on to pastures new, whether it is university, apprenticeships or work. We are proud to have helped these young men on their journey in life to develop social skills, emotional intelligence, teamwork and, best of all, lifelong friendships. Andy Lancaster, the AEK U18 Black team coach and club secretary, spoke about the 12 years he has been involved with the club and how the club’s ethos and values were an essential part of his decision to get involved with AEK Youth and take on roles of responsibility. Andy’s assistant Kevin Taylor and AEK U18 Gold team coach Tony Arpino were thanked for their outstanding service to youth football. The club chairman Marino Charalambous thanked Andy Lancaster for his colossal contribution to the success of AEK Youth FC over the last 12 years.

The two younger age groups were also present to receive their awards with Michael Michael and Andreas Procopiou with the AEK Youth U14s and Stathis Marneros with the AEK Youth U12 Eagles.

Both AEK teams are looking to add players to their squads for the forthcoming season, where they will be U15 and U13 next season. The club is looking at adding new teams, including young age groups from U7 upwards. If anyone is interested, please call Marino Charalambous on 07931 734203 or send a message.