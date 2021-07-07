A two state solution for Cyprus is a non-starter, European Council President, Charles Michel, said on Wednesday, speaking before the European Parliament plenary, in Strasbourg.

In a debate with the MEPs about the outcome of the recent European Council meeting, that was also addressed by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Michel said that the EU will continue to actively support the process to settle the Cyprus problem, according, to relevant UN resolutions, including the issue of Varosha, stressing that a two state solution is a non-starter.

Moreover he said that the de – escalation in the eastern Mediterranean is a good sign, but constructive engagement needs to be deepened.

He noted that engaging with Turkey remains the EU`s policy aiming at modernizing the EU-Turkey Customs Union, but at the same time they need to deepen on addressing existing irritants.

Michel referred to the financing framework for the continued financing for Syrian refugees and host communities in Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, and other parts of the region, noting that the European Council expects this work to be taken forward, without delay, and calls for formal Commission proposals.

Furthermore, he noted that the rule of rule and the respect of fundamental rights is a key concern, in particular the targeting of political parties in the media and Women`s Rights Dialogue and these issues remain an important part of the EU-Turkey relationship.

Both Michel and Von der Leyen referred particularly and underlined the need for respecting the rule of law and protecting fundamental rights in the EU, following the adoption of legislation in Hungary seeking to restrict children`s exposure to LGTBI content.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.