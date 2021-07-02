Cyprus Health Ministry announced 473 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 1st, while 59 COVID-19 patients are treated in hospital, 18 of them in a critical condition. No deaths were recorded. The positivity rate stands at 1.26%.

The total number of cases is now 76,333, while 378 COVID-19 patients have died, 254 men (67%) and 124 women (33%).

A total of 37,450 tests were conducted using the PCR method (6,812) and antigen rapid tests (30,638).

Six of the patients whose condition is critical are intubated, three are treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit but are not intubated, and nine in an Increased Care Unit.

The 473 cases were traced as follows: 45 cases out of 351 samples taken while tracing the contacts of already confirmed cases, 5 cases out of 3,085 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 79 cases out of 3,021 samples tested privately, 4 cases out of 235 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, 12 cases out of 522 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 328 cases out of 30,116 samples tested using antigen rapid tests.