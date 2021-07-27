Just a few more sleeps until the first of our #AMonthofSundays festivals takes place. The first is in Enfield Town this Sunday, 1 August. If you can’t get to the Town on Sunday, don’t worry – here is the rest of the schedule:

– 8 August Leeds Street in Edmonton and Broomfield Park in Palmers Green

– 15 August Ashfield Parade in Southgate

– 22 August Edmonton Green

– 29 August Ponders End

There will be food stalls run by local businesses, showing off the best they have to offer and plenty of free entertainment. All the information you need can be found at https://amonthofsundaysenfield.co.uk/