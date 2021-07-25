The man, in his 30s, was reported to be in possession of a knife and behaving erratically. Those with him were extremely concerned at his behaviour.

Officers arrived to find the man in clear distress. They attempted to calm the man and, realising he required medical help, swiftly requested the assistance of the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

Fearing that the man may harm himself or others, handcuffs were briefly applied by officers to prevent the man from doing this.

He was then transported by LAS to a north London hospital, where his condition deteriorated. He died at 18:56hrs on Saturday, 24 July.

The man’s family are aware and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support them and ensure they are kept updated with any developments.

As is procedure in these circumstances, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed, as has the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, Commander for policing in Haringey and Enfield, said: “This was a very distressing incident, and our thoughts here at North Area are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time. A thorough investigation is under way to fully understand the circumstances.

“Our officers were responding to a call for their help and bravely intervened in a very upsetting scene for those who were witnessing it. They prevented the male from receiving further injuries and sought urgent medical attention for him, alongside providing support to the family and ensuring no-one else was injured in the incident.

“I would respectfully ask that people avoid speculation at this time. The Independent Office for Police Conduct are aware, which is usual in such cases. A full review of body worn video will take place and accounts will be obtained from the officers and any other witnesses to the incident. Again, I would stress that such actions are usual in these cases so that we are as transparent as possible in such circumstances and I will ensure that we release further information on the incident as and when we are able to.”