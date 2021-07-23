The 23rd Pancyprian Congress of AKEL, which takes place in Nicosia between 2nd and 4th July, concluded its deliberations yesterday. Present at the official opening of the Congress were, inter alia, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties, Ambassadors of foreign states, veterans of AKEL and the People’s Movement, figures of the Left and the New Forces.

Representatives of the Turkish Cypriot political parties addressed the Congress, while video messages from the Presidents of the Left Groups in the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe were broadcast, as well as by leaders and representatives of the Communist Parties of the Cuba (PCC), the Russian Federation (CPRF), South Africa (SACP) and Sinn Féin of Ireland. Video messages will also be transmitted tomorrow from fraternal parties.

The first day of the Congress included the opening address by the member of the Political Bureau of AKEL Nicos Ioannou and the introductory speech of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL Andros Kyprianou, who made an extensive review of political developments in the world and in our country, as well as a thorough and honest self-critical assessment of the Party’s situation. Andros Kyprianou also affirmed AKEL’s full determination to correct mistakes and weaknesses, to go on the counter-attack and become the strong and leading force of Cyprus once again. A minute’s silence took place as a tribute to the party members and militants who passed away in the years that have elapsed since the previous Congress, among them leading AKEL militants such as the Party’s General Secretary for 20 years Demetris Christofias, the historical militant tMichalis Poumbouris, comrades Fanis Christodoulou, Panikos Lapithiotis, Haris Kyriakides, Nikos Petrou and Neophytos Nikolaou.

In the discussion that followed, dozens of delegates took the floor and expressed their opinions, put forth proposals, engaged in criticism and self-criticism for every sector and level of AKEL’s actions. The lively and democratic dialogue will continue tomorrow, the second day of the Congress, during which the Report on the Party’s finances will be presented and the procedures for the election of the new Central Committee and the new Central Control Committee will take place.

