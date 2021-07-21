Officers executed 35 warrants across London on Wednesday, resulting in 21 arrests, as the Met’s surge in action to tackle violent crime continues.

A two year investigation into the sale of illegal firearms, ammunition and controlled drugs led to the arrest of 12 people in north London after officers from Haringey and Enfield, supported by specialist firearms officers, raided 16 addresses.

In Edmonton, three people suspected of being part of an organised criminal network responsible for a non-fatal shooting in April were arrested.

Seven addresses in Brent and Hertfordshire were raided by officers from the Specialist Crime Command as part of their ongoing investigation into gang members suspected of committing aggravated burglaries. Further enquiries are ongoing to identify additional offenders.

In south London, detectives executed four warrants, resulting in the arrest of three men for offences including possession of a firearm with intend to endanger life and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Further warrants and arrest enquiries will continue across the capital in the coming days as part of the surge in activity to tackle violent crime and firearms that got under way on Monday.

Detective Superintendent Nick Blackburn said: “It was a busy morning for Met officers in all corners of London who were up since the very early hours making arrest enquiries and executing warrants as part of our ongoing work to reduce violent crime.

“As part of this week tackling firearms offences, six suspected firearms and numerous knives have already been seized and in excess of 20 arrests made.

“To say we take violent crime seriously is an understatement. We are seeing some great results and have been actively taking dangerous weapons out of the hands of criminals who are intent on causing significant harm.

“While these results are good, we know we have lots more work to do. We must reassure Londoners that our capital city remains one of the safest global cities in the world. Manhunts and arrest enquiries will continue to locate further high harm offenders.

“Members of the public can assist us in helping to reduce violent crime, stabbings and shootings by reporting any information they have, either to the police or to Crimestoppers. We cannot police our way out of this and need members of the communities we serve to assist us. Reducing violence in London is a team effort between the police and the public.”

Information can be provided by calling police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers is an independent charity. Calls are anonymous and cannot be traced.