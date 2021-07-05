Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has instructed Ministers to table suggestions during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday for measures to be taken following the catastrophic fire in the districts of Larnaka and Limassol, the Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos said.

In a written statement he said that the President wishes to express once again his deepest sorrow for the loss of lives during the huge blaze and reiterated that the Government will assist the families of the four victims. The President, the Spokesman said, also expresses his readiness to provide any assistance to our fellow citizens who have suffered damage as a result of the fire .

In the framework of all efforts available for immediate, rapid and effective response the President had Monday a series of meetings with Members of the Ministerial Council whom he instructed to table suggestions before the Cabinet which meets on Wednesday.

Also with his instructions generators have been sent to all the affected villages, in order to restore the electricity supply in the areas where there was an interruption due to the devastating fire.

The President, Pelekanos said, also gave instructions for a fresh procurement procedure for a mobile on-site coordination unit with the aim of a more effective coordination and cooperation between the forces in the front line.