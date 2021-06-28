The references made to Famagusta and the issue of bizonal, bicommunal federation are positive elements, but things are not so simple as far as the customs union is concerned, the Head of the Cyprus Problem Office of the C.C. of AKEL Toumazos Tsielepis stressed.

Speaking to the morning edition of ‘Astra’ radio station, Toumazos Tsielepis pointed out that when you are a small country it is not the simplest thing in the world to veto.

The AKEL Political Bureau member said that to be able to do so, certain preconditions must be met, saying that a veto cannot be issued unless the government convinces everyone that Turkey is responsible for the situation surrounding the Cyprus problem.

At the same time, Toumazos Tsielepis said that all this is a result of the collapse at Crans Montana, where the responsibilities for the breakdown were assigned not on Turkey, but on the two leaders in Cyprus, adding that this created a volatile environment, which resulted in Turkey proceeding to impose new fait accompli and to insist on a two state solution.

Furthermore, T.Tsielepis called on the government to reflect in a serious manner about the next steps that should be taken on the Cyprus problem.

