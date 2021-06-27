Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides on Sunday said that the Turkish occupation of Cyprus, an EU member state by a country which aspires to join the bloc, is the “greatest political and historical immorality” and must finally end. He also noted that we must draw lessons from the 1974 tragedy and move on with unity and consensus.

Speaking at a memorial service held in the town of Aglantzia, Nicosia for those who lost their lives during the 1974 invasion and for the fate of all those who went missing, the Minister said that we cannot compromise with the division and must struggle to reunite our island having in mind that this is our historic obligation.

He also said that the government is ready to engage in a new round of UN talks for the Cyprus issue, based on United Nations resolutions for a just and lasting solution.

Defence Minister yesterday delivered a eulogy at the funeral of Leonidas Demosthenous who was killed during the 2nd phase of the 1974 Turkish invasion and was buried in his home town of Chlorakas, Paphos.

In his eulogy the Minister pointed out that we cannot still have missing persons, 47 years following the Turkish invasion, adding that the international community must exert pressure on Turkey to assume its responsibilities and to cooperate in determining the fate of our missing persons and end the ordeal of their beloved ones who often pass away without having heard any news on their fate.

He also said that during the meeting the President of the Republic had with UN Secretary General, in Brussels on Friday, President Anastasiades conveyed once again his will and determination to engage in a new round of talks for the Cyprus problem, in an effort to reunite our country, in a Bi-zonal Bicommunal Federation.

The Minister said that it is our duty to struggle for the reunification of our country and we owe it to all those who lost their lives.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Since then, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.



A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning to their relatives the remains of 492 Turkish Cypriots and 1,510 Greek Cypriots, who went missing during the inter-communal fighting of 1963-1964 and in 1974.