In a post on twitter, the French Ambassador says : “I met TC leader Ersin Tatar to listen to his positions.Turkish Cypriot aspirations are important to us but the solution to #cyprob (Cyprus problem) can only be found through a federation within the UN parameters. I stressed that unilateral actions need to be avoided in particular in #Varosha”.