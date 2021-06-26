Trent Park House, in Enfield, is recognised by Historic England as being of significance on a par with Bletchley Park. One of London’s grandest houses, it was home to the ‘Secret Listeners’ during World War II – a story that has remained hidden in the house for over 70 years.

During World War II, Trent Park House became one of the Allies’ most successful secret weapons. State-of-the-art listening devices were wired throughout the House and gardens, and highly-prized Prisoners of War – including some of Hitler’s most loyal Generals – were transferred to the site. Teams of ‘Secret Listeners’ – many of whom were German-Jewish émigrés – worked from the basement, recording and translating the conversations taking place on the floors above. Their discoveries were crucial to the outcome of the War.

In the lead up to the War, Trent Park was home to Sir Philip Sassoon. He was at the centre of British inter-war politics, designing Trent Park to be both a political and social entertaining venue. He created a sumptuous atmosphere and entertained guests ranging from King George V, Edward VIII and a young Princess Elizabeth, to Sir Winston Churchill, Charlie Chaplin and TE Lawrence.

The House and gardens are currently being restored as a new heritage attraction which will open to the general public. The Trent Park House Trust is currently conducting a survey and would be grateful for your responses by Wednesday 14 July, to help shape this offer.

The survey can be found at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CZ8QCVS

All answers will remain confidential.

Find out more about Trent Park House by visiting www.trentparkhouse.org.uk