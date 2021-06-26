Change was coming…

Memories of Britain in the 1970’s, including for all Cypriots the unforgettable event of 1974, came flooding back as I watched The Death of a Black Man (Hampstead Theatre), a play set in a decade that offered hope but will ultimately be remembered for potential rather than progress. The emergence of feminism promised real change for women and yet fifty years on, similar arguments are still being made despite the election of the UK’s first female prime minister in 1979. When pushed, I would say Margaret Thatcher and Disco, not natural bedfellows, are the two things that have remained etched in my mind from that period. On Simon Kenny’s superbly designed and evocative set – almost a replica of our crazily colourful family home and that of our Jamaican neighbours, both of which had those inimitable three ducks on a wall (now considered antiques) – playwright Alfred Fagon has produced a script that is astute, witty and entertaining and captures the spirit and challenges of 1973.

Eighteen-year-old Shakie is a young Black man on a mission and already living the dream. He owns a tasty flat in Chelsea no less where his hedonistic lifestyle knows no bounds. He is making money by selling African designed chairs to a gullible liberal London crowd. They are made in Yorkshire. Cheaply made, expensively sold. Smart lad. Best mate Stumpie is also shooting for the stars by money behind up and coming, and established, Black musicians who are not getting the exposure their talent deserves. Aspirational and ambitious, the lads will not take no for an answer and are unrelenting in their quest. Faron’s script comes at you live and direct and a torrent of thought and momentum with the underlying restriction of prejudice never far from the thoughts and resultant actions of these determined alpha males.

Of course all is not quite as smooth and easy as they would wish. EnterJackie, Shakie’s ex and mother of his child Priscilla. Her story is something of a Greek tragedy but we do not learn of that drama until late on and ultimately it trumps all the solipsism and sexism of the brash lads. The disparaging and insulting language will almost certainly make you wince and give you an understanding of why the feminist movement was such an important development of the time. Hampstead Theatre debut director Dawn Walton impresses with her mixture of laissez faire scenes of madness and mayhem and the subtler fractured emotions of crushed male egos as the dreams turn to dust. Nickcolia King-N’da (Shakie) and Toyin Omari-Kinch (Stumpie) are exhausting to watch such is their exuberance and you cannot help but warm to them despite some of their acrid words. Natalie Simpson (Jackie) gets less opportunity to shine, nevertheless her portrayal is poignant and beautifully crafted.

A decade that preceded the Scarman Report of 1981, following the uprisings in Brixton, the play (first produced forty six years ago) gives us a timely reminder that politicians may come and go but the struggle for real change remains.

Meanwhile offstage the political drama is hotting up. We have already witnessed several episodes of the Cummings versus Johnson spat which began with the former’s marathon eight hour appearance before a Parliamentary Select Committee on 26 May. Highlights of that sitting included accusing the PM of “not being fit for office” along with a savaging of Health Secretary Matt Hancock. He then exposed him more recently as being “hopeless”, courtesy of a text from the Prime Minister. You couldn’t make this up. Yes minister. Cummings’ utter disdain for Mr Hancock is extraordinary. Regrets for his own involvement? Yes he has a few, especially as he acknowledges that “tens of thousands of people died that didn’t need to die.” The adviser scorned continues to let off his grenades as the mood takes him, the latest being last Friday when he said Boris Johnson was a “gaffe machine…clueless about policy and government.”

In the land of the unseeing the one eyed man is king but in this case it’s really all about the clueless being advised by the clueless. Cummings after all describes his Barnard Castle misadventure as being “misjudged” and that he was “trapped in only telling only part of the story.” They say the devil is in the detail. Unfortunately I am unable to decode that last sentence and make sense of it. I cannot wait for the next instalment. Netflix will soon come calling.

