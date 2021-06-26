Enfield Council is making private renting fairer and protecting renters’ rights by launching a new property licensing scheme, improving housing conditions, tackling factors that make deprivation and inequality worse and addressing anti-social behaviour.

The Selective Licensing Scheme covers 14 wards and is in addition to the borough wide Additional Licensing Scheme for House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) which was introduced on 1 September 2020. It covers private rented properties occupied by single households or two unrelated individuals.

The Selective Licensing Scheme comes into force on 1 September 2021, and landlords will then have to apply for a licence.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Licensing and Regulatory Services, Cllr George Savva, said: “The council is committed to reducing inequality and building a fairer Enfield for all, and that means we will do everything we can to prevent criminal landlords taking advantage of people’s desperate need for a home.

“This licensing schemes will help protect private renters and also ensure that conscientious landlords are rewarded. There are a great many responsible landlords in the borough and schemes like this help to level the playing field.

“The Selective Licensing Scheme has been introduced in areas where evidence shows there is a large number of rented properties that have poor property conditions and standards, high level of deprivation and a significant and persistent problem caused by anti-social behaviour.

“Licensing will drive up housing standards in a growing private rented sector and help both tenants and landlords manage rented properties to a higher standard. “

The Selective Licensing Scheme covers Bowes, Edmonton Green, Enfield Highway, Enfield Lock, Haselbury, Jubilee, Lower Edmonton, Palmers Green, Ponders End, Southbury, Southgate Green, Turkey Street, Upper Edmonton and Chase Wards.

Landlords can apply for a licence for the Selective Licensing Scheme from 1 September 2021, which costs £600 for a five year period.

Landlords who have not already done so are reminded to apply for their HMO licence under the Additional licensing Scheme.

More information about licensing schemes, including information for landlords about how to apply, is available on the council’s website at www.enfield.gov.uk/propertylicensing