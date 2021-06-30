Revenue from tourism in April 2021 reached €31.7 mn compared to zero revenue from tourism recorded in April 2020, on the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service.



It is noted that in April 2020 Cyprus was under strict lockdown due to COVID-19.



According to these measures, there was a ban of entry to the Republic on several categories of persons, including tourists. As compared to the revenue from tourism for April 2019 (€186.6 mn), there was a decrease of 83.0%.

For the period of January – April 2021 revenue from tourism is estimated at €46.3 mn compared to €115.3 mn in the corresponding period of 2020, recording a decrease of 59.8% as well as a decrease of 87.7% compared to January-April 2019 (€375.2 mn).