Nothing really has changed since Geneva, but we are continuing to speak to all of the interested parties”, Stéphane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told the press Friday.

Replying to a question about whether the SG is thinking to reconvene the 5+1 meeting on Cyprus and about his envoy`s meetings in Nicosia, Dujarric said that his envoy Jane Hall Lute is back in the United States and she did have meetings with the parties on the island.

“This is part of what the Secretary-General tasked her to do after the meeting in Geneva, which concluded in the way that you know very well and that you’re well aware of. As soon as I think there is something to announce, when there is something to announce in terms of a next step, we will do so, but at this point, nothing really has changed since Geneva, but we are continuing to speak to all of the interested parties”, the Spokesperson said.

Asked about the meetings Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations had on the island, the Secretary-General’s Spokesperson said that he was in Cyprus and had internal meetings with the UN Mission, but he added that he didn’t have an update.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.



A 5+1 Informal Meeting that took place in Geneva, on April 27-29, failed to find enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations in relation to the settlement of the Cyprus problem.



UN Secretary – General, Antonio Guterres, has said that he will convene in the near future another meeting of the 5+1, the five plus the United Nations, again with the objective to move in the direction of reaching common ground to allow for formal negotiations to start.