A man has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Mohammad Raza Gulzar who died after being stabbed in Whetstone.

Mohammed Abraheem Sikander, 22 (17.07.98) of Dale Grove, N12, will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 28 June charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon (knife).

He was arrested on Saturday, 26 July.

Enquiries into the circumstances of Mohammad’s murder remain ongoing.