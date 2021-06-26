Loyalty and respect plays a big part when it comes to our wellbeing. We would hope that those around us can speak straight and tell the truth, but the reality of it all, is often they don’t as they don’t have the personal courage to say what they really want to say. Instead, they will make excuses and look for another way to get the message across, avoiding the real issue of what is really irritating them. They may act with a poker face manner, and possibly may not even be able to look you directly in the eye. In reality if you knew what was said in your absence, you would probably stop smiling at a lot of people. So acting becomes a way of life for the many.

Why is it some people just cannot say the truth directly? Is this weak character or is it lack of loyalty and respect? If they cannot tell you how they feel, even when you confront them, is it because they were never that close enough in the first place. It may be that they are just a shady character in general and possibly what is known as a ‘fair weather friend’. These are the ones that adhere and support others only when it suits them and is convenient to do so. These people cannot be counted on in tough times and are friends with you only on their terms. The term ‘fair weather friend’ has been used since the mid 1800s, it refers to mild weather that can be relied upon when the weather is good, but abandons you when the weather turns stormy.

We hope that those we associate with will have loyalty and respect for us, as we would for them. If it is not shown, it can be disappointing, but at least we know where we stand with these people. We can choose to continue a superficial association rather than what was considered a form of friendship, be it a valued one or not, or we can choose action as a time to dislodge from the association altogether of what was once considered a friendship or association.

Allowing feelings and emotions to be expressed is far better for our health, which is why I believe being straight and direct works best with all. Things can be said to another in a very diplomatic and tactful manner, thereafter once the ball of emotions have been told, it is up to the other people what they choose to do with that ball of emotions – they can add and throw it back, or just retain it with bitterness.

Holding anger and bitterness can create havoc with our thoughts and emotions, appetite, sleep, and our good health in general, from skin disorders and panic attacks to even strokes and heart attacks. Allowing other people’s temper, frustrations, insecurity, jealousy, greed or whatever their personal issues are to get to you, make you feel down, or lose sleep over it, just isn’t worth it. They are not worth it!

I am a big believer in what goes around comes around, similar to like the 700-year-old saying of ‘curses are like chickens, they always come home to roost’ – which means that the bad things that someone has done in the past will come back to bite or haunt them.

Don’t hold onto anger, let it go. The universe eventually pays back to those who are selfish, jealous or step on other, in order for their personal own gains without loyalty and respect. In the meantime, continue to give your loyalty and respect to those who are deserving and have earned yours.

Everyone should be respected, but respect is also earned. Loyalty should follow!

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x