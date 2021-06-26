The Association of Cypriots, Brent and Harrow regrettably had to close its Greek school in Kingsbury just over two years ago.

The Association which was a registered charity was formed in 1974 when a large community of Cypriots with young children in the Kingsbury, Wembley and Harrow areas felt there was a need for a school where our language, rich culture and traditions could be taught and supported. Once opened, the school grew quite rapidly with over 250 pupils and it also provided a weekly youth club where a variety of sporting, musical and craft activities took place. Over the years, committee members raised funds by holding dinner and dances, quiz nights and organising coach trips to pay for the rent and for teachers’ wages, and a lot of lasting friendships were made whilst organising and participating.

Gradually, families moved away from the Harrow and Kingsbury area and the pupil numbers began to fall. Despite the best efforts of the parents and committee, the dwindling numbers and insufficient interest from the community meant the school and youth club could not continue and so it had to close.

The Association and its dedicated committee members had worked very hard to maintain the school and to raise funds. Upon its closure, the money it had raised was kept in the event that it might be required to start an activity within the local community. Two years passed and no one came forward with a project or activity and so it was eventually decided by the trustees of the Association, Mrs Anna Mina, Mr Andreas Soteriou, Mr Christodoulos Aristodemou and Mr Andreas Yiannis, to donate the sum of £3,201 to the Greek Parents Association in Wood Green. We hope that this will help to provide essentials for its schools and pupils and we wish the GPA every success for the future.

The outgoing trustees take this opportunity to thank all those pupils, parents, teachers, committee members and members of the community who participated and contributed so much over the years to make Kingsbury Greek School the great place it was.

Mr Panayioti Yiacoumi Chair of the GPA thanked the Association of Cypriots for their financial donation to the GPA.