Out of a total 1,300 vaccination appointments against COVID-19 which were booked in the first two hours of the portal’s operation on Wednesday, 1,070 were for 16 and 17 year-olds, the Ministry of Health has said.

Authorities in Cyprus announced on Monday that 16-17 year olds can be vaccinated with Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19, following the recommendation of EMA for those under 18.

The Ministry of Health said that so far, 64.3% of the population has received the first dose of the vaccine. The original aim to administer the first dose to 65% of the population in the first half of 2021, is achieved if the vaccinations in progress are taken into account.

A total of 49.5% of the population has been vaccinated with either the single dose of Johnson&Johnson or both doses of the other three vaccines available, it added.