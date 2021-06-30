Negotiator of the Greek-Cypriot community in the talks for the solution of the Cyprus problem, Ambassador Andreas Mavroyiannis said on Tuesday that he was very worried that if something was not done very soon, it would be too late for Famagusta, Cyprus’ Turkish occupied areas and for the solution of the Cyprus problem.



Referring to the issue of Famagusta, Mavroyiannis said that “what is happening is dramatic” and that “it is perhaps the final stage of the complete destruction of the prospects, the solution and the reunification of the country.”

Mavroyiannis was speaking during a discussion on a policy text with title “Cyprus problem after the informal five-party summit –The Proposal for a Normal State”, written by Professor at the University of Nicosia Andreas Theofanous.



The negotiator of the Greek-Cypriot community said that “what both Turkey and the representatives of the puppet-state are seeking, as their first priority, are not the two separate states in Cyprus but two entities, which jointly set some specific responsibilities, especially on issues of external representation and representation in the EU, so that on the one hand they have their independence, and on the other hand Turkey can control the whole of Cyprus and have a hand and a say in the EU “.

“This is the real and final goal of the Turkish side,” he said, noting that after the rise of Ersin Tatar to the leadership of the Turkish Cypriot community, the Turkish side talked to them about two states and then they tried to present the fact that they could also accept sovereign equality as a retreat.



“This, in fact, is a deterioration of the concept of the two states”, said Mavroyiannis, adding that “this is the narrative we have to face”.



He stressed that the concept of state should not be abolished, and that it’s extremely important that there is continuity of the state. He added that what Tatar and Turkey were seeking is a formation that will have some very specific joint responsibilities and which when it collapses – because it will collapse, as he said – will “leave us all hanging, and there will be no possibility of returning to the status quo ante”.



Regarding the energy sector, he said that he is not of the view that says that we should discuss energy in a way that gives a say to anyone outside the Republic of Cyprus.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield result