Eight hundred cases of missing persons remain unclarified and lately more and more families receive only fractions of the remains of their beloved, Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou has said.

In a eulogy at the funeral service of the remains of soldier Andreas Poyiadjis who went missing during the 1974 Turkish invasion and his remains were located in 2018 at the Turkish-occupied village of Agios Georgios, in Kyrenia, Photiou said that it is tragic and unacceptable for the international community to allow Turkey, the occupying force in Cyprus, to continue to refuse to cooperate genuinely and disregard basic human rights’ principles.

He spoke of Turkey`s escalating intransigence and unacceptable positions in the efforts to find a sustainable solution to the Cyprus problem, adding that the Cyprus President will continue the efforts to reunite the island on the basis of the international law and UN principles.

Andreas Poyiadjis was laid to rest at the military cemetery of Makedonitissa Tomb.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Since then, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.



A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning to their relatives the remains of 492 Turkish Cypriots and 1,510 Greek Cypriots, who went missing during the inter-communal fighting of 1963-1964 and in 1974.