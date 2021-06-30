Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of flats on Sussex Way in Archway.

Part of a flat on the first floor of a three-storey block was damaged by the fire. One woman left the flat before the Brigade arrived. She was taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 1536 and the fire was under control by 1700. Fire crews from Islington, Hornsey and Kentish Town fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as undetermined.