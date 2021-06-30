Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, the largest warship ever built for the Royal Navy , arrived in the port of Limassol on Wednesday.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth, that departed from Portsmouth on May 22, leads a fleet of nine ships that are on a 26,000-mile voyage in the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and East Asia.

The fleet will participate in joint exercises with the British forces in Cyprus. In addition, fleet personnel will have the opportunity to be trained in the British Bases in Cyprus and take part in sports and other leisure activities during their stay on land.

On Thursday Cypriot government officials, National Guard officials and foreign and Cypriot press representatives will be informed about the aircraft carrier on board.