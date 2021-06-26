Dear supporter,

Thank you for taking the time to email your MP about the latest developments on the Cyprus issue and Turkey’s illegal partition plans for the island. Now that Turkey is actively pushing for the permanent partition of the island, we need as many British MPs calling for an end to the Turkish occupation of Cyprus and for the reunification of the island. By emailing your MP, you can make a difference by ensuring that they understand how important the Cyprus issue is to you.

If you haven’t yet emailed your MP yet, it’s not too late to do so. YOUR voice needs to be heard and our community needs you to play your part. Use the following website to email your MP in less than 30 seconds: www.cypriotfederation.org.uk/mp

Over the last three weeks, thousands of people across the UK have emailed their MP about Cyprus. Over 59% of MPs have heard from their local constituents on the issue. MPs from Aberdeen all the way down to Somerset have received emails about the latest developments in Cyprus.

We’ve seen a large number positive responses from MPs about their support for a reunified Cyprus, showing just how effective emailing your MP is. If you’ve also received a response from your MP about the Cyprus issue, feel free to share it with us via [email protected]

What can I do?

As more and more UK Cypriots email their MPs, now is the time to make sure you and your family have made their voices heard. We have created a user-friendly email template (which you can amend), on our website (www.cypriotfederation.org.uk/mp), allowing you to automatically email your local MP in just 30 seconds. Our message is simple: reunification in line with UN resolutions is the only solution for Cyprus to end Turkey’s ongoing occupation. We want peace not partition.

British MPs, must speak out against Turkey’s illegal actions against Cyprus. They, and the UK Government, must unequivocally tell Turkey to take its #HandsOffCyprus.

CYPRUS: IT’S TIME FOR REUNIFICATION

Date: Monday 19 July

Time: 7:15pm

Link to event: www.cypriotfederation.org.uk/parliament

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cyprus and the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK will be hosting our annual parliamentary meeting, to mark the anniversary of the Turkey’s illegal invasion and occupation of Cyprus, virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place on Monday 19 July 2021 from 7:15pm and the whole community is invited to watch the event live, as it happens, via www.cypriotfederation.org.uk/parliament

Speakers at the event will include the Cypriot Foreign Minister and Presidential Commissioner, as well as Minister Wendy Morton MP, Shadow Minister Fabian Hamilton MP, Opposition Spokespersons from the SNP & Liberal Democrats, and Parliamentarians from across the major British political parties. The APPG for Cyprus has long supported the reunification of Cyprus in line with UN Security Council Resolutions. The National Federation of Cypriots in the UK proudly serves as the Secretariat for the APPG for Cyprus.

Please encourage your friends and family to also watch the event live on Monday 19 July, as we continue the struggle for a free and re-united Cyprus.

CHURCH MEMORIAL SERVICE TO REMEMBER THOSE WHO FELL DEFENDING CYPRUS

Date: Sunday 18 July

Time: 10am

Location: St John the Baptist Church, Wightman Road, London, N8 0LY

Speakers:

• His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Great Britain and Thyateira

• H.E. the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Andreas Kakouris

• The President of the National Federation of Cypriots in UK, Mr Christos Karaolis

On Sunday 18 July, the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK is organising a memorial service to remember those who fell defending Cyprus during the coup d’état of 15 July 1974 and Turkish invasion of 20 July 1974.

His Eminence, Archbishop Nikitas of Great Britain and Thyateira will officiate the service and there will be speeches from the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the UK, Mr Andreas Kakouris and the President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, Mr Christos Karaolis.

The memorial will be held from 10am at St John the Baptist Church, Wightman Road, London, N8 0LY.