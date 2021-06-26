Young people with autism and/or complex learning disabilities in Haringey will have an all-new facility dedicated to their needs, after Haringey’s Cabinet agreed this week to invest in the development of a site on White Hart Lane.

The former home of Woodside Day Centre at 57 White Hart Lane will be transformed to deliver new specialist accommodation and support for young people in Haringey with autism and complex learning disabilities.

The decision fulfils a key tenet of the council’s Borough Plan – ensuring that excellent supported accommodation is available locally for all of Haringey’s residents. It will also mean that more young people in Haringey will be able to enjoy Special Educational Needs provision locally and remain close to their support network of family, friends and social workers, significantly improving their quality of life.

The plan follows the opening last month of the Haringey’s first dedicated facility for people with autism. The Chad Gordon Autism campus in Tottenham was designed collaboratively with people with autism and carers to deliver early help to adults with autism and to meet their specific needs.

Cllr Lucia das Neves, Cabinet Member for Health, Social Care and Wellbeing, said: “I’m really pleased Cabinet approved this plan to bring back into use an existing council space for young people in our borough. More young people will be supported close to home and will benefit from all-new facilities, specially dedicated to their complex needs. I am also delighted that the plans will be created in partnership with young people, their families and the local community.”