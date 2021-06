Happy name day to all Pavlos, Paul, Pavlina,Petros, Peter, Petroula,who celebrate their name day today June 29th.

The Feast of Saints Peter and Paul or Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul is a liturgical feast in honour of the martyrdom in Rome of the apostles Saint Peter and Saint Paul, which is observed on 29 June. The celebration is of ancient origin, the date selected being the anniversary of either their death or the translation of their relics.