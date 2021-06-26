FILM OF THE WEEK

FAST AND FURIOUS 9 in IMAX

This successful franchise refuses to give up the ghost as well as its fury even though one of its leads – Paul Walker tragically died during the filming of the previous sequel which was probably one of the best in the series. Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is now living a quiet life with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son Brian, but he is still haunted by past events when his father tragically died on the racecourse. He is lured back from retirement and joins his loyal crew when another megalomaniac threatens the world with a destructive plot…

Justin Lin, the director of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series, returns once again and delivers the goods aplenty. The set pieces are becoming even bigger and more preposterous than ever-this time you will “believe” a car can fly in space! But the fans of the genre are surely not bothered whether there is any logic in the narrative or not – plenty of explosive action across the globe accompanied by spectacular special effects is probably more than enough to give them joy.

Diesel is a strong presence as ever and finds his true nemesis in John Cena as his estranged brother Charlize Theron returns as Cipher, but she is wasted in a small cameo she probably delivered by zoom.

SWEAT

Magnus von Horn’s terrifically ambitious, multi award winning co-production between Sweden and Poland boasts superb production values. It follows the story of Sylwia Zajac (Magdalena Kolesnik), a fitness guru and a role model to millions, who follow her every step on social media. She is totally dedicated to her craft but sadly without any time for family or any other personal activities. Things get even worse when a loyal fan parks his car outside her apartment block and begins to stalk her…

It all feels real and authentic; the opening sequences where Sylwia is running a televised fitness programme which is shot like a documentary and the handheld camera never stops following Magdalena Kolosnik’s luminous presence. She is in practically every scene and carries the film most valiantly delivering an incredible performance.

LUCA

This computer animated feature form Pixar marks the remarkable directorial debut of Enrico Casarosa, who sets the action of his charming film in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera during the 1950’s and 1960’s.

The story follows Luca Paguro and his best new friend Alberto Scorfano, both sea monsters but with the ability to become human boys while on land. It is a highly original premise with endearing characters and a lovely setting. The script sparkles with originality and wit filled with delicious Italian expression; “Santa Mozzarella” cries one of the boys “Santa Ricotta” replies Giulia, the boys’ new friend who inspires them to enter the vespa race.

Casarosa’s gorgeous film is a love poem to Italy and a fine tribute to Fellini’s world of LA STRADA and LA DOLCE VITA.

FATIMA

Marco Pontecorvo’s honourable production boasts careful designs that evoke the period most eloquently. The story is based on real events and the action takes place in 1917 outside the parish of Fatima, Portugal. 10-year-old Lucia, and her two younger cousins Francisco and Jacinta, witness several visitations of the Virgin Mary but their claims are questioned by doubtful government and church officials…

Pontecorvo’s religious drama never sinks into sentimentality while the presence of Harvey Keitel and Sonia Braga as the older Lucia add gravitas to the proceedings.

SUPERNOVA

This sad, sombre chamber piece is elevated by the grace and dignity of the performances and the winning chemistry between Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci. They play Sam and Tusker partners of twenty years now on a campervan holiday across England. They are visiting friends and family but most importantly it is time for them to get to terms with Tusker’s diagnosis with early dementia…

A lovely, sensitive film written and directed by Harry Macqueen, who also plays Sam’s brother-in law. Firth and Tucci are both on terrific form and deserve awards for their truthful and deeply moving performances!

BEFORE TONIGHT IS OVER

Peter Solan’s superb 1965 little black and white gem of Slovak cinema was supressed for many years. The almost continuous action takes place in an elegant night club one winter night in a Slovak mountain resort. The two protagonists flirt with two young women from out of town while the rest of the customers are busy getting drunk…

The almost improvised dialogue feels real and authentic and is captured brilliantly by unobtrusive camera movements. A real collector’s item! (Blu ray from Second Run)

SPARKLING – THE STORY OF CHAMPAGNE: This classy documentary from Frank Mannion celebrates the world’s favourite drink and examines the history of its origins in France or perhaps England as some people claim. Mannion visits every famous Champagne House in France where he interviews its proud and passionate owners as well as celebrated New York bars frequented by high society. Perhaps he spends too much time exploring English sparking wines but overall a terrific film with a fine contribution from Stephen Fry as Sir Fopling Flutter from George Etherege’s delicious Restoration comedy “The Man of Mode”. Santé!

SING, FREETOWN: Clive Patterson’s fascinating documentary follows Sorious Samuara, an investigative journalist from Britain, on a mission to Sierra Leone in search of a positive story about his birthplace. He is reunited with old teacher and friend Charlie Haffner who begins to write a play to celebrate their beloved country’s wealth and history following years of civil war and starvation…It is an important document about a country in desperate need for regeneration worth discovering!

