Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, and Famagusta Municipal Council will discuss on July 6 developments as regards the fenced off city of Famagusta, known as Varosha, and the policy to be followed regarding Turkish moves related to the occupied city.

Famagusta Mayor, Simos Ioannou, has told CNA that during the meeting they will discuss about a national policy on Famagusta and their reaction in case the Turkish side calls on the Greek Cypriot legal inhabitants of the city to return there under Turkish Cypriot administration.

“There will be a lot of problems if the issue is not addressed properly,” Ioannou noted.

Moreover, he said that they will ask to be briefed by the President on the reactions of foreign officials as regards the issue of Famagusta.



Ioannou said that they will also discuss the issue with Foreign Minister, Nikos Chistodoulides.

On July 1 a delegation of Famagusta Municipality will meet with the Ambassador of the US in Cyprus, Judith Garber, in the framework of meetings they are holding with the Ambassadors of the five permanent UN Security Council members.

We will inform her about the situation and we will ask for full support to the UN resolutions about the fenced off city and the latest Security Council Presidential Statement, Ioannou said.

He noted that this is an international law issue and that they will insist that decisions on it must not be violated. He expressed the view that not enough pressure is exerted on Turkey by the Americans and the Europeans

Famagusta Mayor expressed the belief that during his forthcoming illegal visit to the occupied areas of Cyprus on the occasion of the anniversary of the Turkish invasion of the island, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will make some moves related to Varosha.

He said that the Municipality plans to stage a protest on the evening of July 19 at Dherynia crossing point.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.