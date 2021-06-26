As the EU, we will never accept the two-state solution to the Cyprus issue,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels, after the summit.

In particular, the President of the Commission, who was replying to a relevant question, said that “I spoke with President Erdogan and I was very clear. We know that he intends to go to Cyprus in mid-July. This is a very sensitive issue for us and we have made it clear that we will be watching how the visit will go.”

And that, she added, “we will never, but never as EU, accept the two-state solution to the Cyprus problem.”

“I sent these clear messages personally to President Erdogan and it is up to him to send the positive messages,” von der Leyen noted.

She also added that “EU-Turkey relations have improved overall: There is de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Greece-Turkey are in dialogue, but there is no progress on the Cyprus issue and this remains disappointing.”

She also confirmed that “we encourage Turkey to do more” for cooperation in all areas, while he assured that the technical work for the modernization of the customs union has begun, but “a lot of work remains to be done.”

The European Commission President further announced that the leaders gave an initial green light for the renewal of the EU-Turkey refugee agreement, with 3 billion euros from the European budget. “Our proposal must now become a concrete and legal text and we will come back,” she said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.



A 5+1 Informal Meeting that took place in Geneva, on April 27-29, failed to find enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations in relation to the settlement of the Cyprus problem.



UN Secretary – General, Antonio Guterres, has said that he will convene in the near future another meeting of the 5+1, the five plus the United Nations, again with the objective to move in the direction of reaching common ground to allow for formal negotiations to start.