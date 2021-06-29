AKEL: Erdogan’s visit is a provocation – The final partition has never been more visible

Erdogan’s announced illegal visit to the occupied territories during the upcoming anniversary of the Turkish army invasion represents a new provocation by the occupying power against our people. At the same time, the announcements which the President of Turkey is threatening to make constitute a disregard of the UN Security Council Resolutions and nightmarish fait accompli for our homeland.

The negotiating deadlock of recent years has left room for the occupying power to proceed to impose new fait accompli in conjunction with the promotion of its demand for a two state solution to the Cyprus problem. The definitive partition of our homeland and colonisation of the enclosed city of Famagusta has never been more visible.

In the face of these facts, the Cypriot people as a whole must unite its voice with that of the lawful inhabitants of Famagusta and the initiatives being planned by the Municipality of Famagusta aiming at stopping what Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership are planning.

AKEL once again points out that there is only one way to stop the Turkish plans and save our homeland and people: the liberation and reunification of our homeland, with the solution of bizonal, bicommunal federation and political equality as defined in the UN Security Council Resolutions. That’s precisely why the resumption of the talks from the point where they had remained at Crans Montana, on the agreed basis and framework, without any regressions and submission of “new ideas”, is demanded. In turn, the resumption of the talks from where they had remained means that the Turkish side will be obliged to bring back the map it withdrew which, among other things, returns Varosha to its lawful inhabitants under Greek Cypriot administration.