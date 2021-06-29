The Covid-19 mass vaccine clinic at Emirates Stadium is now open to people of any age who are due to have their second Pfizer jab. This is usually eight weeks after the first.

Also, first jabs are still available to anyone aged 18 and over who has not yet had their first Covid vaccination. More than 6,000 people have been vaccinated at the stadium since Friday.

The #GunnerGetJabbed event runs until 8pm tonight (Monday, 28 June) as part of the #GrabAJab weekend.

How to get a jab today:

You can just walk in, and get your jab

Book your free vaccination on Eventbrite at https://gunnergetjabbed.eventbrite.co.uk

Call the council’s We are Islington helpline on 020 7527 8222

#GunnerGetJabbed is a partnership between Islington Council, Islington GP Federation and Arsenal Football Club.