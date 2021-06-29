Fifteen engines and around 100 firefighters were called to a fire near Elephant and Castle Railway Station.

Three commercial units underneath the railway arches were completely alight and six cars and a telephone box were also alight.

Five people left the scene before the Brigade arrived, for details of any injuries please contact the London Ambulance Service.

Station Commander James Ryan, who was at the scene, said: “There are significant road closures in place and we are asking people to continue to avoid the area.

“Local people were advised to keep their windows and doors closed whilst firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

“The station and nearby buildings were evacuated.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 46 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 1343 and the fire was under control by 1533. Fire crews from Old Kent Road, Lambeth, Soho, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Service say that at this stage, the incident is not believed to be terror related.