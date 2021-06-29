Born in 2000, in Cyprus. Eleni Charitonos is the first Cypriot female Analog Astronaut and is working towards becoming the first Cypriot Astronaut.

Her passion for space is invaluable which is whys is trying to explore as many aspects of it as possible. She is willing to work 24/7 just to make sure that she stands a chance to walk on the moon or fly to Mars

She was participating in a LunAres mission. This is a dream coming true unexpectedly soon and the start of a great journey:)

Analog missions are field tests in locations that have physical similarities to the extreme space environments. Analogue astronauts go through extensive selection as well as specific training in order to live just like astronauts live in space. During the mission, she conducted her own research on “Pandemics in Space” and finally get a slight feeling of what life in space would be like!

She said ‘I am eternally grateful to Dr. Luke Daly, a lecturer in Planetary Geoscience at the School of Geographical & Earth Sciences at the University of Glasgow, for helping me throughout the application process and for being the supervisor of my research.