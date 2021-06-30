We saw a flurry of action on Day 2 of The Championships, full of moments of triumph and hard fought victories. But we were heartbroken to witness seven-time Champion Serena Williams forced to withdraw on Centre Court, denying her a 99th singles match win here at Wimbledon. We hope to see her back next year.

As play on Day 3 of The Championships gets under way, we wanted to keep you up to date with other key moments from yesterday, as well as providing you with some highlights for the day ahead.

One of the hardest matches to play is the one immediately after beating one of the top seeds. That’s particularly true for a young player.

And that’s the challenge facing Frances Tiafoe, a 23-year-old American who defeated Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round, and now meets Canada’s Vasek Pospisil.

Last night’s play was suspended with Australian Greek Nick Kyrgios and Ugo Humbert tied at three games all in the deciding set.

Who will go on to claim victory?

