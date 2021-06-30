Cyprus daily Covid infections continue rising for a fourth consecutive day on Tuesday with health Authorities announcing 332 new cases bringing the total tally of infections at 75,341.



According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health no fatality due to Covid was recorded for the 15th consecutive day, while total hospitalisations rose to 59, of which of which 20 in serious condition whereas six persons are intubated.



A total of 49,741 tests were carried out resulting in daily test positivity rate of 0.67%



No fatalities have been recorded since June 14 with total deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic remaining at 378 of which 254 male and 124 female.



Total hospitalisations amounted to 59 with 20 treated in ACUs and ICUs, of which six patients are intubated in ICUs.

Furthermore, the 332 new cases were diagnosed following 49,741 tests, of which 4,918 were PCR tests and 44,823 rapid antigen tests, the Ministry added.



According to the Ministry 13 new cases were diagnosed after 245 samples taken as part of the contact tracing programme, four cases emerged following 1,685 samples taken at the airports, 56 cases were diagnosed following 2,382 tests conducted privately, 2 new cases emerged after 273 tests carried out by General Hospitals Microbiological Labs, 1 case was diagnosed after 333 tests carried out as part of GP referrals, 7 new cases emerged after 505 rapid tests carried out by private labs and pharmacies, while 249 new cases emerged following 44,318 tests carried out as part of the Ministry’s rapid testing programme.