Cyprus Deputy Minister of Shipping, Vasilis Demetriades, has said Cyprus welcomes today’s “Day of the Seafarer”, not only with well wishes but with actions and meaningful initiatives both on a national and international level.

In a press release, he said the ministry acknowledges their role, noting that during the pandemic, when thousands of seafarers remained on their ships due to the restrictions in movement, Cyprus acknowledged them as frontline workers and created a framework for crew changes resulting with the repatriation and change of crew of around 20 thousand seafarers at the island’s ports.

Cyprus also presented a world vaccination programme which was adopted in resolutions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). Furthermore, it formulated a programme to vaccinate all seafarers serving on Cyprus flagged ships as well as ships which are being managed by countries which maintain headquarters in Cyprus.

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber, in a press release to mark today’s Day says the International Shipping Community celebrated for the 10th year the “Day of the Seafarer”, which was set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in 2011. This year`s theme is “Fair Future for Seafarers”.

It notes that in view of this special day, and as an active member of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), it has participated in a global initiative organised by ICS, through its shipping Member-companies, where they sounded the horns of their ships together with other ships in ports across the world, on the day, at 12 noon local time.

The horns of the ships, it is added, signalled a reminder of the prolonged crisis that the Seafarers are facing due to the pandemic and the repeated calls for their immediate vaccination, in order to safeguard their health so they continue to supply the world with food, fuel and even with the vaccine itself.

“This year`s “Day of the Seafarer”, sends messages of solidarity to all Seafarers worldwide for the difficulties they faced during the pandemic but also of appreciation for their continued service and vital role in transporting world trade and all the necessary goods for the prosperity of the people”, says the Cyprus Shipping Chamber.

In this respect, this year`s theme is “Fair Future for Seafarers”, aiming to raise awareness and safeguard a fairer future for seafarers. The Shipping Chamber, through its Awareness Campaign for Seafarers last December, has already stressed that States should acknowledge Seafarers’ contribution and support them by finding effective solutions to specific issues.

According to the press release, the first issues is to facilitate vaccinations for all Seafarers. Being key workers, it is important that they are vaccinated the soonest.

The second issue is the need to provide immediate access to medical care onshore. Seafarers face continuous delays and in some cases the refusal by Port Authorities and national health authorities worldwide, with regard to their obligation to provide immediate access to medical care onshore to Seafarers, in case of a medical emergency onboard.

Third, it adds, is the need for fair treatment. Seafarers often face criminalisation in the case of maritime incidents. They are detained and denied access to normal rules of fair play and justice with which to defend themselves against criminal charges.