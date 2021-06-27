Authorities in Cyprus reported no new deaths but 226 new COVID-19 cases out of 41,809 tests carried out on Saturday. The positivity rate stands at 0.54%. At the same time 43 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals, 18 of whom in serious condition.



The number of deaths attributed to the disease remains 378, while the number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic has reached 74,569, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.



In total, 43 patients with the disease are being treated in state hospitals, 18 of whom in a serious condition; 10 are intubated, one is treated in an ICU without the help of a ventilator and another 7 are in an ACU.



Out of 41,809 tests carried out on Saturday, 5,777 by PCR method and 36,032 by antigen rapid test method, 226 new cases were detected as follows: Thirty three people tested positive out of 454 samples tested through contact tracing, six people tested positive out of 2,324 samples taken at the Larnaka and Pafos airports, 46 people tested positive out of 2,612 samples tested privately, one tested positive out of 165 samples taken from the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, 140 people tested positive out of 35,567 antigen rapid tests carried out in the context of a government testing drive.