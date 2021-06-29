Cyprus Health Ministry, on Monday announced 314 new COVID cases from a total of 37,546 tests. Positivity rate rose to 0,84% and 54 people are in hospitals.

No death was recorded today and the total deaths so far are 378, of whom 254 are male (67%) and 124 female (33%) and their median age is 77 years.

The total cases since the pandemic broke out is 75,099.

From the 54 people in hospitals, 17 are in serious condition of whom 7 are intubated, 2 are in ICU and 8 in ACU.

From the 37,546 tests, 6,221 were PCR and 31,325 rapid and the positive cases were detected as follows:

28 from 368 samples taken from the contact tracing process, 9 from 4,115 tests at airports, 32 from 1,423 samples on private initiative, 16 from 304 samples at the Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals, 6 from 431 rapid tests done at private labs or pharmacies and 223 from 30,894 rapid tests via the mass testing of the population. No case was detected from 11 tests done following GP referrals or testing at public clinics.

The positivity rate from rapid tests stands at 0,65% in Nicosia from 11,531 tests, at 0,59% in Limassol from 7,293 tests, at 0,72% in Larnaka from 4,309 tests, at 0,45% in Paphos from 2,858 tests and at 2,06% in Famagusta from 2,810 tests.