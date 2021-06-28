Cyprus Health Ministry on Sunday announced 216 new COVID-19 cases and 50 hospitalizations with the positivity rate to stand at 0,56%. No deaths were reported today and the total number of deaths remains at 378. From the 50 people who are getting treatment in hospitals, 18 are in serious condition.

A total of 38,787 tests were carried out (PCR and rapid tests). The total number of cases since the pandemic broke out is 74,785.

From the 378 deaths 254 are male (67%) and 124 were are female (33%) and the median age is 77 years.

From the 18 people in hospitals, 8 are intubated, 2 are in an ICU and 8 in ACU. From the 38,787 tests, 5,276 were PCR and 33,511 rapid tests and the 216 cases were detected as follows:

5 from 32 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 5 from 3,890 tests done at airports, 26 from 1,036 tests done on private initiative, 3 from 58 tests done at Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals, 4 from 141 rapid tests done in private labs or pharmacies , 173 from 33,370 rapid tests done in the framework of mass testing of population. No cases were detected from 260 tests taken following GP referrals or testing at public clinics.

The positivity rate from rapid tests stands at 0,48% in Nicosia from 13,042 tests, at 0,38% in Limassol from 8,232 tests, at 0,75% in Larnaka from 4,276 tests, at 0,06% in Paphos from 3,499 tests and at 1,53% in Famagusta from 3,006 tests.