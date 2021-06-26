Cyprus’ Ministers of Transport, Communications & Works as well as Finance urged the public to get vaccinated in Cyprus and blamed low vaccination rates prohibiting Cyprus from making it to the British Green Travel list.

Transport Communications and Works Minister Yiannis Karousos revealed that Ministers are considering motives and counter-motives for those vaccinated adding that these will be discussed at ministerial committees.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides emphasised it all comes down to personal responsibility.



Petrides

In remarks on the sidelines of a signing ceremony with the European Investment Bank for €200 million loans to finance SMEs, Petrides said that at this point in the pandemic, it is inexplicable that people do not show personal responsibility adding that for one and a half years, the state has been helping businesses with the taxpayers’ funds.

He said there are vaccines available and it is everyone’s responsibility not to endanger their fellow citizens’ lives by more people becoming unemployed and the economy on the verge of collapse just because some are refusing to be vaccinated. “This kind of personal irresponsibility cannot be tolerated anymore”, he added.

The only weapon we have effective against the Indian variant is vaccines, he said, adding the tourist industry will continue to be

supported by the government’s support measures until the end of July.

Karousos



On his part, Karousos said that there was good preparation with the Russian authorities and the UK in the last month where Cyprus was conveying its epidemiological data which were excellent, to allow the country make it to the Green travel list and help restore the economy and tourism.

Unfortunately, with the increased cases in the last few days, this effort becomes difficult, he added.

The UK did not include Cyprus in the Green Travel list and the reason is very simple, he said. “Vaccinations have stalled. People, especially the young ones, just don’t want to get vaccinated and this is causing problems both with Britain and Russia to set up charter flights,” he noted.

“If we want the tourist industry to operate, there is still time, people need to get vaccinated”, the Minister appealed.

He also urged hoteliers, restaurant owners as well as mayors to persuade their staff and especially younger employees to get vaccinated and increase the vaccination percentage. “Then we will contact the UK again and hopefully there will be a resumption of flights. Vaccinations are the only way to open tourism and air transport”, he added.

We need to investigate and if possible, implement, measures or even counter-incentives for those who are not vaccinated, said Karousos, noting it is “incomprehensible, we are a tourist country which is significantly relying on tourism and our epidemiological picture was improving but with the recent figures, it will be very hard to put us in a green category”.

“The tourism period is not over yet. We can still make it if we all take collective action”, Karousos concluded.