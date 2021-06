Cyprus gymnast Marios Georgiou secured the Gold medal Saturday at the 13th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Georgiou won the medal in the Horizontal Bar with a total of 14.466 points. Arthur Mariano of Brazil won the silver medal and Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan the bronze.

Cyprus Sports Organization congratulated the gold medalist expressing pride for his participation in the Tokyo Olympics.