European Council President Charles Michel held this evening a telephone conversation with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip over the latest EU Summit decisions.

As President Michel stated after the call: “I explained to R.T.Erdogan the outcome of the last European Council. The EU’s positive agenda remains on the table, subject to well-known conditions. I stressed the EU unity to President Erdogan and reconfirmed the importance of the future of EU-Turkey relations”, Michel noted.