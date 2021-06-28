With temperatures expected to remain extremely high on Monday, the Forest Department has warned that fire hazard remains on red alert level until late this afternoon.

The Meteorological Service issued an extreme high temperature warning on Monday with a yellow awareness level with the maximum temperature expected to rise around 41C and valid until 1700 local time.

The Department of Forest also said in a statement that the lighting of fire without permission is prohibited. Offenders are subjected to strict penalties and in case of conviction they are sentenced to prison for a period not exceeding ten (10) years or a fine up to fifty thousand euros (€50,000), or both penalties. Law provisions related to forest fires are included in Article 32 of the 2012 Forest Law.

Lighting of fire for food preparation is only allowed in specially constructed grills, that can be found at picnic and camping sites.

It urged the public to be extremely cautious during outdoor activities avoiding actions which might cause a fire outbreak such as the use of welding, circular saw or any other equipment that produces sparks.

It also urges people to take action if they detect smoke or fire and inform immediately the Department of Forests through the telephone number 1407 or the Fire Service at 112.