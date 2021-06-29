Detectives investigating an incident during which a female police officer was kicked in the head by protestors have released an image of a man they want to identify.

Throughout the day on Monday, 14 June, protestors opposed to the extension of Coronavirus restrictions held a demonstration in Parliament Square and Whitehall.

Shortly before 20:00hrs, officers intervened to encourage the remaining protestors to move out of the road so that it could be reopened to vehicles. Some refused to do so, which resulted in two people being arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway.

As officers escorted those who had been arrested towards police vans parked in King Charles Street, they were set upon by a group of protestors who tried to free one of the detainees.

A female officer was knocked to the floor in the struggle where she was then kicked in the head. She had to be carried away from the scene by colleagues.

Fortunately, her injuries were subsequently assessed as superficial.

Footage from the incident has been analysed and officers have identified a man they want to identify and speak to.

Anyone who can help to identify the man is asked to call 101, providing the reference 6522/28JUN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

