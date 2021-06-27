Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a fight broke out at Old Street Underground station.

At around 11.50pm on Monday 21 May, three men were involved in an aggressive verbal and physical altercation on a platform. Following the incident, the men made their way through the barriers and left the station.

One man suffered a cut to the head and was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting 699 of 21/05/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.