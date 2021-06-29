Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, has said that any reference to self-governing regions in Cyprus would be unfortunate and unacceptable.

In statements to journalists on Monday evening, invited to comment on information that the UN are looking into ideas about self-governing regions in Cyprus, President Anastasiades noted that “all possible references have been noted as negative.”

He said that this information has been conveyed to the UN Secretary – General, Antonio Guterres, and to his Special Envoy, Jane Holl Lute, expressing the belief that such a reference would be unfortunate and unacceptable.

“I am sure that the Secretary-General has taken into consideration what I have told him,” he added.

To a remark by a journalist that Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, seems to be planning to hold celebrations during his forthcoming illegal visit to the Turkish occupied areas of Cyprus, Anastasiades said that “I don`t know what he is planning to do. What I know is that any illegal activity will have repercussions,” he added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.