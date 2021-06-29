The women of Cyprus can be a driving force for a sustainable solution, foreign Ambassadors serving in Cyprus stress.

“Full, equal and meaningful participation and leadership of women is essential in building peace in Cyprus and will contribute to making any future settlement sustainable” (UNSC Resolution 2561, 29 January 2021).This was the very clear message sent by the UN Security Council in January this year, and one that we – some local Friends of the UN Women, Peace and Security agenda in Cyprus – would like to highlight” they say in a press release, signed by Sam Beever, Australian High Commissioner to Cyprus, Deirdre Ní Fhallúin, Ambassador of Ireland in Cyprus Elke Merks-Schaapveld, Ambassador of the Netherlands in Cyprus and Anders Hagelberg, Ambassador of Sweden in Cyprus.

We,local Friends of the UN Women, Peace and Security agenda in Cyprus, are compelled to highlight our conviction that the Cyprus Peace Process would benefit from a more inclusive approach, they say, adding that there is no lack of capable and competent women in Cyprus that could contribute positively to a sustainable settlement.

“There are also many international networks of female mediators and civil society organisations that can give further inspiration. For example, women from Northern Ireland have visited the island to tell the story of their important role in the peace process that led to the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement in 1998,” they note.

They point out that the Technical Committee on Gender Equality, created by the leaders and involving both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, has an important role to play as called for by successive UN Security Council resolutions. More can be done to support all of these important groups.

“As the Group of Friends of Women, Peace and Security, we pledge our support for the greater inclusion of women, and we will work with the UN and interested stakeholders to give meaningful effect to this pledge,” they stress.

They express belief that women and women’s groups have an essential role to play in building greater trust and confidence. “And we are convinced that the Cyprus Peace Process would benefit from a more diverse, gender equal and inclusive approach”.

Concluding, they note that through the full involvement of women in the Cyprus Peace Process, in line with UN Security Council Resolutions, “we are hopeful an environment conducive to the resumption of formal negotiations and achievement of a sustainable solution for all the people of Cyprus can be created.